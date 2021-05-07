Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of MO opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.