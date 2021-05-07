Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 47 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

