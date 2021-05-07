Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEAF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $307.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Leaf Group by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

