Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NYSE ICE opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

