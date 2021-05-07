ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

VRAY opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

