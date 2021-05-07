Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.330-3.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Regency Centers also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.33-3.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

