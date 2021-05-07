Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Infineon Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $44.55.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.