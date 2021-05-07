J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

