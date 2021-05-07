Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of ALTR opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $129,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,240 shares of company stock worth $17,881,417. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the software’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

