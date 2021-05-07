Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

