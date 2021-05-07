Ironwood Financial llc Has $724,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 170.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 14.8% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

DIS stock opened at $181.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.05. The stock has a market cap of $330.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.