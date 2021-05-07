Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,085 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $202.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.