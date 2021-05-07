Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.20. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

