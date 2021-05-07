Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.20. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.