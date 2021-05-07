Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target at $87.10

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

