Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

