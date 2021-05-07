Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $128.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

