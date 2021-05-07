Bitcoin Incognito Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $130,003.68 and approximately $253.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XBIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.