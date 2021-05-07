Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,708 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $165,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $231,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $430,157.04.

SPT stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -38.22.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

