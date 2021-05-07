XinFin Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29.26 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $29.26 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $790.87 or 0.01399494 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,664,159,354 coins and its circulating supply is 12,264,159,354 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

