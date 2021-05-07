Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 431.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 155,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,509 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LJPC opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

