Douglas Valenti Sells 2,084 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,007.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

Shares of QNST opened at $18.32 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $976.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,206,000 after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 355,816 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

