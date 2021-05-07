Kathryn Rae Lockhart Sells 2,500 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64.

NDLS stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $540.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

