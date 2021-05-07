Kelly Amanda Porcella Sells 3,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,664.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Amanda Porcella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on LADR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Ladder Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

