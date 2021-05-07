Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar Acquires 4,284 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $11.50 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

