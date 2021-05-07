Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.