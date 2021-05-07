Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $887,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 675.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 99,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in M&T Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.11. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

