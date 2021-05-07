Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,190 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 930.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

