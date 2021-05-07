Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 722.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

