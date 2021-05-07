Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

