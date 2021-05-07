Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $237.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.54 and its 200-day moving average is $246.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

