Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.72

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.72 and last traded at $95.72, with a volume of 742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JMPLY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

