AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Argus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of EL stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.28. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock worth $609,262,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

