H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.03

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 80782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 292.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 108,937 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in H&R Block by 55.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

