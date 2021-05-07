First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.93

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 958468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBP. Citigroup lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Also, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

