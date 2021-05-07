IBM Retirement Fund Sells 59,986 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59,986 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

