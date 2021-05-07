Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.74

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 185789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

