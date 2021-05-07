Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,888 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $108.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

