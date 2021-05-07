AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,884,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

T opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

