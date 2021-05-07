Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

