Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of CWST opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $46.14 and a twelve month high of $68.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

