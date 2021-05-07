Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $195.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

