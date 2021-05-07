The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $70.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

