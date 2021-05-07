Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 230 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

ADM stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $66.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

