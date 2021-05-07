Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $51.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.