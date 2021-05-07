Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $934.12 million, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

