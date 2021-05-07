Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $934.12 million, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $37.65.
In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
