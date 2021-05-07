NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $8.20 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 690.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,278 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU opened at $14.80 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.98.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

