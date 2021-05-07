RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $96,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

