JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

RSG opened at $110.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.