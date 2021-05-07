Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$67.25 and last traded at C$67.16, with a volume of 334232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4899999 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Insiders have sold a total of 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 over the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

