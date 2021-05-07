US Bancorp DE Has $16.93 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Republic Services worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Republic Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $112.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

